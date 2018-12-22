Hudsonville uses hot start to defeat Jenison, 77-63 in rivalry

JENISON, Mich -- The Hudsonville Eagles jumped out to a quick lead in the opening quarter and were able to hold off a late Jenison comeback, winning 77-63 in the crosstown rivalry.
