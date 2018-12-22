× Kalamazoo first responders help families in need with annual coat drive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders are coming to the rescue by helping people stay warm this holiday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are hosting their annual coat drive for families in need.

The drive will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jennings Development Interplex.

They are asking you to bring either a new or gently used coat. The department is also accepting gloves and hats.

For more information call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.