Local businesses coming together amid construction delays

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Delayed road construction posing a problem for some West Michigan businesses.

Now they’re teaming up to host a positive event, for your construction fatigue.

Businesses along Cottonwood Dr. in Ottawa county, are hosting an event Saturday.

Between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., neighbors are invited out to the cottonwood express gas station to support local businesses along the stretch.

It’s an effort to bring people to the area to shop, since construction has been going on for months.

Just last week, officials announced the construction will not be completed until the new year.