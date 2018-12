× Morning crash backs up traffic on southbound 131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound U.S. 131 was backed up for more than a mile after a three-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred south of Wealthy Street when a pickup truck, an SUV and a four-door car collided on southbound 131.

The pickup driver suffered a possible head injury.

Police said the roadway reopened to traffic shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.