Party like it's 2000 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 80’s and 90’s babies will get a kick out of this event that’s partying like it’s the year 2000.

The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is hosting the “I Love the 90’s Holiday Party” from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

There will be dancing, live DJ’s, and more to bring you back to the end of the 20th century.

It’s 15 dollars if you pick up your ticket ahead of the event, with some of the proceeds benefiting Child Wellness programs in West Michigan.

To reserve a spot ahead, click here.