Popular Michigan state park to receive expansion

LUDINGTON, Mich. — One of the state’s most popular parks is getting a little bigger. Ludington state park is getting a 100 acre expansion.

The Michigan DNR says it’s adding sand dunes, wetlands and forests that sit just outside the public lands.

The DNR says it purchased the land from Sargent Minerals-Ludington, LLC , a Michigan-based mining company that operates next to the park, under a renewable state permit.

The new land is costing the state 17 million and will be covered by several sources including the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, the Michigan State Park Endowment Fund, and the Land Exchange Facilitation Fund. Also providing $1 million each are The Nature Conservancy and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

A public planning process will be set up to determine how to use the new property.

More than one million people visit Ludington State Park each year.