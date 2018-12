× Santa is looking for some extra Elves to wrap gifts

HOLLAND, Mich. — Today kids can give Santa a helping hand.

The Holland Area Arts Council is hosting a Sneaky Elves Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids get to make one of a kind gifts, and wrap them, so they can be a part of the giving.

It cost 15 bucks a child, and there’s no preregistration required.

Last year,  The Holland Area Arts Council had more than  80 kids making gifts.