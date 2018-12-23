GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Michigan has likely never seen a college football crop like we saw this year. Wednesday was the beginning of the Early Signing Period, allowing high school football players to sign Letters of Intent with their respective colleges. In West Michigan, we saw Muskegon's Anthony Bradford sign with LSU, a trio from East Kentwood all going to the Big Ten, Zeeland East's Adam Berghorst and Forest Hills Central's Tate Hallock both signing with Michigan State, and so much more. To recap the craziness that occurred on Wednesday, we brought in one of the best in the business and West Michigan native, Allen Trieu who covers the Midwest for 247 Sports.
247 Sports analyst Allen Trieu recaps the Early Signing Period
-
Ringler signs letter of intent to wrestle at Central Michigan
-
Zeeland East’s Boone Bonnema inks with Western Michigan
-
East Kentwood trio sign to play football in the Big Ten
-
Similar heart conditions bond pair of West Ottawa football players
-
Hoogland helps Shillito, Zeeland West to success on and off the field
-
-
Damari Roberson celebrates signing with Western Michigan
-
Early burst propels MSU past Maryland 10-3 at halftime
-
Hudsonville grad leads Chelsea to State Finals
-
Bonnema brothers cherishing time together on the football field at Zeeland East
-
Heyward paces 24-3 MSU triumph at Maryland
-
-
Muskegon’s Ali’Vonta Wallace signs with Western Michigan
-
State Finals Football Games Schedule
-
No tricks for Halloween…only a treat weatherwise