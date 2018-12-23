Sunday kicks off a few snow chances leading up to Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mainly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few light snow flurries possible. More snow showers will develop as we end into the evening with a clipper system moving through overnight into Monday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower to mid 30s.

Tonight we have the snow showers continue into Monday morning before the snow slowly diminishes by late Monday morning. Temperatures overnight Sunday will drop down into the upper 20s.

Hoping for a white Christmas?? It just might happen! We technically need at least an inch of snowfall on the ground in order for it to count as a white Christmas. We are forecast snowfall totals for a half an inch to an inch leading up to Tuesday morning. Some areas could see a few totals slightly over an inch of snow, but overall totals will lean closer towards a half an inch.

Our next major system after the Christmas holiday arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and Friday. We will see a wintery mix with ice transition to rain as we are expected to be on the warm side of a system moving towards West Michigan.