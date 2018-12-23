GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite leading by six at halftime, the Aquinas men's basketball team couldn't pull out a tight victory over UM-Dearborn. DeShawn Lewis scored 18 points off of the bench for the Saints in the 58-55 loss.
Aquinas loses halftime lead, falls to UM-Dearborn, 58-55
-
Aquinas women get a tough 61-57 win over WHAC rival Cornerstone
-
Cornerstone pulls away from Aquinas for big road win
-
Aquinas women’s basketball looks to lean on athleticism
-
Depth to be a strength for the Saints
-
Holiday Hoops planned at Aquinas while helping families in need
-
-
With injuries in the rear view mirror, Dugan is shining
-
Unity Christian beats Portland to claim Division 5 state championship
-
Brazdeikis leads No. 19 Michigan over Holy Cross 56-37
-
Michigan beats Indiana 31-20 for 10th win in a row
-
Sam Vander Sluis looks to lead Golden Eagles
-
-
Bane scores 24 for TCU in 89-62 win over Central Michigan
-
Aquinas volleyball makes program history, advances to national tournament
-
No. 9 Michigan rolls past Chattanooga 83-55