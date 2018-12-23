Aquinas loses halftime lead, falls to UM-Dearborn, 58-55

Posted 12:34 AM, December 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite leading by six at halftime, the Aquinas men's basketball team couldn't pull out a tight victory over UM-Dearborn. DeShawn Lewis scored 18 points off of the bench for the Saints in the 58-55 loss.

