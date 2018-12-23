Authorities investigate Sunday afternoon house fire in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they responded to an afternoon house fire on Sunday.

It happened in the 800 block of Simpson Street around 2:12 p.m. in Kalamazoo.

Authorities say they found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home. It took officials about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt, but two adults and six kids received support from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or report online at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

