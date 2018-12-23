Cass County woman hurt swerving to miss deer, hits tree

Posted 10:32 AM, December 23, 2018, by
Sheriff Cruiser

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was injured when she swerved to miss a deer and her vehicle struck a tree Sunday morning.

Cass County sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 5:20 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to investigate a personal injury accident that occurred on M-60 west of Burn Lynd Street in Howard Township.

The investigation showed that Joyce Ann Kocher, 33, of Vandalia was traveling westbound on M-60 when she swerved to miss a deer, her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Behnke said alcohol was not a factor and Kocher was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Kocher was transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital by the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.

The Howard Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

