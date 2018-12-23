× Christmas week storm to bring wind, rain, and warmth

WEST MICHIGAN — Certainly not what you’d expect in the final week of December and during Christmas week when folks are waiting for snow, but temperatures will soar into the upper 40s to low 50s by the end of the week as a strong, potent storm system tracks into the Great Lakes. I would expect rain to develop on Thursday, along with wind, as temperatures move well above our normal highs in the low/mid 30s.

Take a look at one of our forecast models below…valid on Thursday morning. Note the map of the United States and the “big low” pressure system over Oklahoma and Kansas. All the colors of purple, blue, green, and yellow are precipitation mainly in the form of rain.

The next image below is valid for Thursday evening. Note how the location of the low has moved further north/east and is located at this time in extreme eastern Iowa. It’s worth noting also that there is plenty of moisture with this system, but most of it appears that it will fall outside of West Michigan. Notice also the thin, gray lines (called isobars) around the low. These lines of constant/equal pressure tell meteorologists the winds will ramp up and help drive our temperatures to around 50 degrees.

The last image below is valid for Friday morning. It’s easy to see how most of the moisture has shifted north/east and the position of the low is over Lake Huron, moving away.

Before we get to this storm on Thursday, we will likely see some light snow showers into Monday morning and again on Christmas Day. That said, most areas will still see a “green” Christmas. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Have a very happy, pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig.