Dryer causes fire in Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says a dyer is to blame for an early morning house fire.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Stuart Ave. in Kalamazoo.

Whens crews arrived they located a dryer on fire in the basement of the residence, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and avoid further damage.

The resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely.