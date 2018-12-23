Families receive meals, bicycles ahead of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- A 15-year-old mother of twin boys had no idea she was about to get a life-changing gift when she attended an annual Christmas event on Sunday evening.

Marisela Hernandez was surprised with a vehicle at the 'I Dream Beautiful' Christmas event, which was put on by the group More-Self-Less.

“It’s like something I didn’t expect at all," said Hernandez. “Probably a small gift card or something for the boys. I didn’t expect a car.”

In addition to the vehicle, she was also given six months of insurance, a six month warranty and money for gas.

“You know, a 15-year-old with twins, I can’t even imagine that, especially almost 1-year-old and you know, not having a way to get to and from work, not having a way to get her kids around,” said Brady Schmitz, the founder of More-Self-Less.

During Sunday's event at Northpointe Christian High School, dozens of families received a holiday meal, as well as gifts. At the end of the evening, all the children were able to take home their very own bike.

While the gifts were a nice surprise, those who attended say, the event is about much more than presents.

“That we get to celebrate with our family,” said 10-year-old Amariah.