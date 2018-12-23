Give a gift that last forever at the America Red Cross blood drive

Posted 12:08 AM, December 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10AM, December 23, 2018

Photo by Amanda Romney/American Red Cross

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You can help those in need this holiday by supporting the 34th annual American Red Cross blood drive.

Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can donate blood at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo.

This is the 4th year the blood drive is being held in memory of Lisa Zuk, a Kalamazoo canine police officer who passed away.

Organizers say she was a dedicated blood donor and then received blood herself during her illness.

They say blood supplies typically take a dip during holidays, and this blood drive can help.

For more information click here. 

