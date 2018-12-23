Home suffers burn and smoke damage in early morning fire

Posted 2:19 AM, December 23, 2018, by , Updated at 02:43AM, December 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A home in Grand Rapids suffered damage following a early morning house fire.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Houseman Ave. in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Chief tells FOX 17 the fire started in the basement, but the two residents were able to make it out safely. The owners pet cat did succumb to his injuries but was resuscitated at the scene.

The basement did sustain moderate burn damage, and there was minor smoke damage throughout the upper level of the home.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s