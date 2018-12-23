× Home suffers burn and smoke damage in early morning fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A home in Grand Rapids suffered damage following a early morning house fire.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Houseman Ave. in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Chief tells FOX 17 the fire started in the basement, but the two residents were able to make it out safely. The owners pet cat did succumb to his injuries but was resuscitated at the scene.

The basement did sustain moderate burn damage, and there was minor smoke damage throughout the upper level of the home.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.