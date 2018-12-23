× ‘Huffing’ leads to teen’s fatal pole barn crash in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager died when his car veered off the roadway and hit a pole barn Saturday night.

At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department deputies, the Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Departmentresponded to a report of a single-car crash on West 48th Street near South Ferris Avenue in Garfield Township.

The investigation showed that the vehicle left the roadway and ran into a pole barn where the driver, a 19-year-old Newaygo man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone passenger in the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said aerosol “huffing” is believed to be a factor in the crash.