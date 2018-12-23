× Lions trail Cousins and Vikings 14-9 at halftime

DETROIT, Mich. — Thanks to a last-second “Hail Mary” touchdown pass, the Detroit Lions trailed the Minnesota Vikings 14-9 at halftime of their NFL battle at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit brought a 5-9 record into the contest while Minnesota came in at 7-6-1.

The Vikes entered the game as 4 1/2-point favorites. Minnesota is quarterbacked by Holland’s Kirk Cousins, a graduate of Holland Christian and Michigan State.

The Lions received the opening kickoff and the two teams traded possessions until Detroit got on the board on Matt Prater’s 47-yard field goal for a 3-0 edge, which remained in effect at the initial break.

In the second stanza Prater tacked on a 35-yarder and then a 48-yarder for a 9-0 bulge. Then with time winding down, Cousins found Adam Thelen wide open for 40 yards to propel Minnesota deep into Lions territory. Cousins then connected with Stefon Diggs for an 8-yard scoring strike to trim the gap to 9-7.

Cousins then made good on a last-second 44-yard “Hail Mary” pass to Kyle Rudolph for a 14-9 Vikings lead at intermission.

Next up for the Lions will be their season finale – a trip to Lambeau Field to meet the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. next Sunday. Detroit prevailed 31-23 when the two met Oct. 7 at Ford Field.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will host the NFC North champion Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium at the same time next Sunday afternoon.