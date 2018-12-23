Man arrested after allegedly trying to ram into police

HOLLAND, Mich– A man from Holland was arrested Sunday afternoon, following a brief chase.

Investigators say around 12:50 p.m., they received a report of a man being disorderly in the Dunham’s store off James Street. Officials say the man then took off, but then came back while deputies were still on scene and allegedly charged at them with his vehicle twice before driving off.

Officials say the man then led deputies on a chase and drove erratically down US-31, crossing the median. They say he tried to hit multiple vehicles, including deputies’ cruisers. The man then hit a vehicle at US-31 and James Street before continuing on, according to authorities. Officials say the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Following that collision, officials say the suspect turned into a church parking lot at 13th and Maple, where he hit a parked car then tried to drive off again. At that point, officials say he was boxed in by police cruisers.

The suspect, a 29-year-old from Holland, was taken into custody without further incident. His name will be withheld until he’s arraigned.

No officers were hurt during the incident.