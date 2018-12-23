MSP looking for missing 13-year-old Grant girl

Posted 12:34 PM, December 23, 2018, by

Brianna Dempsey

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police announced Sunday afternoon that they are searching for a missing Grant teenager.

The MSP Hart Post is requesting assistance from the public in locating the missing girl, who has been identified as Brianna Dempsey, 13, of Grant.  She was last seen at her residence Friday afternoon.

Dempsey is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds and having sandy-blonde hair.

The public is urged to contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch at (231) 689-5288 with any information related to Dempse’s whereabouts.

