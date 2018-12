× Multiple crews battle house fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich– Multiple crews were called out to fight a house fire Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Superior Street.

Crews were assisted by the Muskegon and Norton Shores Fire Departments.

Officials tell FOX 17 everyone got out safely.

A cause wasn’t released to FOX 17 Sunday evening.