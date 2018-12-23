Police search for armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a coffee shop in Kent County.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Biggby Coffee on Wealthy St.

They say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun demanding money, then took off on foot.

Police say they performed a K-9 search, but came up empty handed.

There is no suspect description is not available at this time. If you have any information call police.

