Police searching for missing man with Dementia

GRANDVILLE, Mich– Police are seeking help locating a man reported missing Sunday.

Salvador Hernandez-Lopez

Investigators say Salvador Hernandez-Lopez, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at the Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville around 5:45 p.m.

Mr. Lopez was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark jeans and was carrying a blue coat. Officials say he is 5’2″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Grandville Police Department at 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

