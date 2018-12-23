GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It has been an unusual start to the 2018-19 season for Godwin Heights, after winning 20 or more games in each of their last seven seasons. However, the Wolverines entered Saturday's matchup with Rockford at 1-4 due to a tough schedule. After being tied 27-27 at halftime, Rockford was able to pull away in the fourth quarter thanks to a team-high 13 points from Bennett Williams and six assists from sophomore guard Brendan Schueller. The Rams improve to 5-1 overall with a 54-47 win.
Rockford improves to 5-1 overall with 54-47 win over Godwin
-
Rockford stuns Muskegon 65-47
-
Godwin Heights wins thriller over West Ottawa
-
Rockford wins low-scoring battle against East Grand Rapids
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Northview boys remain undefeated with overtime win over Godwin Heights
-
-
Zadina, Rybar shine in Griffins matinee win
-
Rockford hockey gets rivalry win over East Kentwood
-
No. 9 Michigan rolls past Chattanooga 83-55
-
Red Wings beat Devils 4-3 with 2 short-handed goals in 3rd
-
Michigan State defeats Rutgers, 14-10
-
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Muskegon girls get first win in showdown with Rockford