Rockford improves to 5-1 overall with 54-47 win over Godwin

Posted 12:36 AM, December 23, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It has been an unusual start to the 2018-19 season for Godwin Heights, after winning 20 or more games in each of their last seven seasons. However, the Wolverines entered Saturday's matchup with Rockford at 1-4 due to a tough schedule. After being tied 27-27 at halftime, Rockford was able to pull away in the fourth quarter thanks to a team-high 13 points from Bennett Williams and six assists from sophomore guard Brendan Schueller. The Rams improve to 5-1 overall with a 54-47 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s