Rockford improves to 5-1 overall with 54-47 win over Godwin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It has been an unusual start to the 2018-19 season for Godwin Heights, after winning 20 or more games in each of their last seven seasons. However, the Wolverines entered Saturday's matchup with Rockford at 1-4 due to a tough schedule. After being tied 27-27 at halftime, Rockford was able to pull away in the fourth quarter thanks to a team-high 13 points from Bennett Williams and six assists from sophomore guard Brendan Schueller. The Rams improve to 5-1 overall with a 54-47 win.