Shop a total loss after overnight fire

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — A fire in Mecosta County has left a shop in ashes.

Lieutenant Jason Waite with the Lakeview Fire Department tells us crews showed up to Maple Crest Farms around 5:30 Sunday morning.

Five different fire departments worked to put the blaze out for roughly two hours.

Officials also say a lack of fire hydrants forced outside crews to bring in additional water.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as soon as information becomes available.