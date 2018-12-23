Shots fired complaint leads to an arrest in Branch County
BRONSON, Mich. — Police in Branch County arrested a man after several calls of hearing gunshots were made to 911.
Calls came in around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the 100 block of Roosevelt Street in Bronson and reportedly found several handgun casings. They determined the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.
It was later determined it stemmed from an argument between a 32-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend. The man was later located Coldwater. Police say the man was arrested and the gun allegedly used was seized.
No one was injured.