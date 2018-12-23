× Shots fired complaint leads to an arrest in Branch County

BRONSON, Mich. — Police in Branch County arrested a man after several calls of hearing gunshots were made to 911.

Calls came in around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Roosevelt Street in Bronson and reportedly found several handgun casings. They determined the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

It was later determined it stemmed from an argument between a 32-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend. The man was later located Coldwater. Police say the man was arrested and the gun allegedly used was seized.

No one was injured.