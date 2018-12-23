× West Michigan highway renamed after state trooper

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a West Michigan highway will be renamed after a state trooper that who was killed last year.

Trooper Timothy O’Neil died after crashing his motorcycle on Wolverine Blvd. near Belding Rd. in Kent County back in September 2017. The 28-year-old was just weeks away from his wedding.

Now the stretch of M-44 from Rogue River Rd. to Belding Rd. will be known as “Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway.”

The name change was signed by Governor Snyder on Thursday.