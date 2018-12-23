Western Michigan loses late lead, falls to Milwaukee at home

Posted 12:35 AM, December 23, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Despite maintaining a late lead, the Western Michigan Broncos couldn't fend off Milwaukee at home, falling 67-66. The Broncos have now lost three straight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s