Yoga class ends with a glass of beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you don’t think yoga and beer make a good pair, you might want to think again.

The Grand Rapids Yoga Company and Elk Brewing are hosting Get Bent with Kate.

The class features a full hour of yoga, followed by a pint of beer, all happening at the brewery in Grand Rapids.

Kate says yoga mats will be provided and all skill levels are welcome to attend.

Each $10 ticket pays for the class, plus one beer.

It starts at 11 a.m. Sunday morning and lasts until noon.

For more details, check out the event’s Facebook page.