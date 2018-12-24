A potent storm expected after the Christmas holiday  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mainly cloudy skies on Monday with a few light snow showers lingering in the morning. The snow is not expected to last as many of our totals are around a half an inch or less. We will dry out in the afternoon, but hold temperatures in the lower 30s. Temperatures will feel colder as if we were in the 20s all day long.

Tomorrow for Christmas day West Michigan will have mainly mostly cloudy skies with a few light snow showers possible. The snow showers are expected to be mainly in the afternoon and evening and mostly north of I-96. Expect any snow totals to be less than an inch if anything at all.

Our next major system after the Christmas holiday arrives Thursday and Friday. We have the chance to see a bit of a wintery mix to start before we quickly transition to all rain. We are expected to be on the warm side of a system moving towards West Michigan which will help push temperatures well above average as well as the strong winds. Wind gusts can be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Rain showers are expected all day long with heavy showers at times.

On Friday, we will start with rain, but then work into a dry slot of the system and be mostly dry for the second half of the day. Temperatures will also start to drop throughout the day as we will usher in colder air.

West Michigan will see the return of colder air by next weekend on the back side of this system. We expect temperatures to drop back down towards our seasonable high temperatures in the lower 30s. Snow shower chances return for next weekend.