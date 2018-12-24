× Blood drive honors fallen Kalamazoo officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The American Red Cross held their annual holiday blood drive Monday in honor of a fallen hero who gave blood regularly before she died.

Sgt. Lisa Zuk, of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, died from cancer in November 2015. Monday, people smiled, laughed and remember Zuk while giving blood in her honor.

“She was a very giving person,” Michael Moore, Lisa’s father, told FOX 17 Monday. He says she donated blood all the time until she couldn’t.

Zuk was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2013. She underwent treatment and became someone who needed blood transfusions.

Hundreds of people have donated blood in her name. The goal Monday was to collect 175 pints of blood and, as of noon, they had already reached 100.