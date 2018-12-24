Body found along U.S. 131 near Wayland identified

December 24, 2018

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – The man killed when he was hit by a vehicle along U.S. 131 Friday morning has been identified.

The Allegan County Sheriff says Roky Ines Vasquez-Vasquez, 24, of Grand Rapids, was hit by a vehicle about 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Wayland.  His body was found at about 8:50 a.m. and resulted in closing the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.

Investigators say that the victim was in a one-vehicle crash in the area at about 2:15 a.m., but he left the scene on foot. About 5:30 a.m., a motorist called police to say he had hit a deer in the area, but did not stop. Deputies were not able to find a deceased deer nearby.  Later on at about 8:50 a.m., a motorist called police after spotting a body alongside the highway.

The case remains under investigation.

