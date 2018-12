× Breaking News: Shooting on Plainfield Ave NE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has confirmed that there was a shooting on the corner of Grove Street and Plainfield Avenue. FOX 17 reporter Ahtra Elnashar is on the scene now and says there is “heavy police presence” and the “forensics vehicle just pulled up.”

GRPD says the injuries are non life-threatening.

We will continue to report on the story as we get updates.