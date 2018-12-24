× Calvin January Series makes change in schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Calvin College 2019 January Series is announcing a change in the upcoming schedule – one Bush twin for another.

Organizers with the annual lecture series say that due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict with NBC, Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show correspondent, will not be able to make her presentation in Grand Rapids on Thursday, January 10. However, her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, will be filling in.

The women are the daughters of former President George W. Bush and granddaughters of former President George H.W. Bush.

Barbara is the co-founder of Global Health Corps and co-author of Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life, which takes readers on an journey behind the scenes of what it is like to be born into a political dynasty, revealing never-before-told stories about the Bush family, and uncovering the enduring sisterly bond that kept them sane through it all.

