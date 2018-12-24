× Christmas Programming for FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – FOX 17 will have some special programming for you on Christmas Day.

It’s all an effort to give you a little more positivity for the holiday, while giving more of our employees some time with family.

Christmas programming begins at 11:00 p.m. Monday with a Christmas Eve Concert and Mass from the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

The FOX 17 Morning and Midday News will be off on Tuesday.

4:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. – The Yule Log

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. – FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special Part 1

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special Part 2

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Diocese of Grand Rapids Christmas Service

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – The Yule Log

11:00 a.m. – Noon – FOX 17 Beating the Odds Special

The FOX 17 Evening Programs will also be pre-empted for the day.

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special Part 1

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special Part 2

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm. – FOX 17 Beating the Odds Special

The FOX 17 Newsroom will be staffed throughout the day, so any breaking news and weather updates will be able to be found on our website, news and weather apps, and on Facebook. The news returns at 10:00 p.m. Christmas night.

Have a Merry Christmas!