KDPS looking for suspect in shooting

Posted 7:47 AM, December 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:01AM, December 24, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Prouty Street and N Burdick Street where they found a 48-year-old Kalamazoo man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He is expected to be okay, but police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

