Kent Co. couple arrested in Florida with stolen vehicle; leads police on chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kent County couple suspected of defrauding area gas stations has been arrested in Florida.

The Kent County Sheriff says that Bradley Johnson and Tauna Parfait were arrested Saturday in Jupiter, Florida. They were spotted by Jupiter police driving a stolen Toyota Avalon that had been taken on December 15 from the Algoma Township Pizza Hut. Johnson and Parfait fled from police and were captured after a chase and crash.

Johnson and Parfait were suspected of impersonated managers at numerous West Michigan gas stations, convincing employees to give them cash from the registers. While fleeing Kent County deputies on December 10, the couple used a vehicle to ram a Kent County patrol cruiser to escape. They then allegedly stole another vehicle, a Silverado pickup truck. That vehicle was recovered on December 15 at the site of the stolen Toyota Avalon.

Johnson was charged in Florida on ten counts, including three counts of Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer, three counts of Hit and Run, and Vehicle Theft. Parfait is charged with Vehicle Theft. More charges are pending from the Kent County Prosecutor for Michigan crimes.