Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday

Posted 1:56 PM, December 24, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: Meghan Trainor performs onstage Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2018 at Captial One Arena on December 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding . It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor’s 25th birthday.

The “All About That Bass” singer and the 26-year-old “Spy Kids” actor became engaged last year.

Trainor’s third album is due out in 2019.

