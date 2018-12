Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tis' the Season of Giving and that's exactly what happened at Woodview Elementary School in Belding before they went on break. A class there received a special visit from the North Pole. More than a dozen coats were donated to the school's community coat closet and the teacher received a gift card to full-fill classroom needs...but that wasn't all. Chef Jenna from Amore Trattoria Italiana put the call out and the community stepped up to help pay off ALL the outstanding lunch bills at the school.