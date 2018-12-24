× Report: Former Lions GM Millen gets heart transplant

NEW JERSEY – ESPN is reporting that former NFL linebacker and Detroit Lions general manager Matt Millen has undergone a successful heart transplant and is currently recovering in a New Jersey hospital.

Millen had told the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania in April that he was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a life-threatening illness that may require a heart transplant. Millen said he has been receiving chemotherapy once a week to treat the condition that left his heart functioning at just 30 percent.

Millen was the Detroit Lions general manager from 2001 until 2008, when he was fired mid-season. 2008 was the Lions 0-16 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.