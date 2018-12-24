Report: Former Lions GM Millen gets heart transplant

PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 20: Matt Millen, an ESPN analyst, on field before the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images )

NEW JERSEY – ESPN is reporting that former NFL linebacker and Detroit Lions general manager Matt Millen has undergone a successful heart transplant and is currently recovering in a New Jersey hospital.

Millen had told the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania in April that he was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a life-threatening illness that may require a heart transplant. Millen said he has been receiving chemotherapy once a week to treat the condition that left his heart functioning at just 30 percent.

Millen was the Detroit Lions general manager from 2001 until 2008, when he was fired mid-season. 2008 was the Lions 0-16 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

