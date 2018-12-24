× Santa is on the way! NORAD’s Santa Tracker is active

CNN – NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows anyone in the world to see where Santa is flying during his journey. But the organization says it never knows when Santa will stop at each house and can only guarantee he’ll pay his visit once children are asleep.

His route?

He usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and heads west, NORAD says. His first stops include the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia. From there, Santa flies up to Japan, through Asia, across Africa, Europe, Canada, the US, Mexico and finally Central and South America.

For those wondering how Santa manages to visit so many countries in one night: “NORAD Intelligence reports indicate that Santa does not experience time the way we do,” NORAD says on its website. “His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months.”

Take a peak at Santa’s journey here.

You can call NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at 1 877-HI-NORAD (1 877-446-6723) or send them an email at noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

One thing the organization won’t have the answer to is how the big jolly guy manages to slide down chimneys. NORAD says they’re still trying to figure that out.

