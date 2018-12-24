The last Christmas tree finds a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - What used to be a Christmas tradition of trimming the tree on Christmas Eve is now a thing of the past in most cases. Most Americans buy and decorate their tree weeks before the big day.

And that's why Fruit Basket Flowerland CEO Rick Vuyst was concerned Christmas Eve morning when he found one last tree that hadn't been bought to decorate a home. He took to social media to try and find it a loving home.

"I don't know. I always have a special place in my heart for the tree that nobody wanted," Vuyst told FOX 17 Monday. "I guess you could call it the Charlie Brown tree. I usually look for the last tree standing and take a picture of it and share it with people and just make sure it gets a good home."

Pretty quickly, a local woman saw Rick's post and claimed it. Rick, in the typical "giving spirit", gave it to her. She promised him to have it decorated quickly today.