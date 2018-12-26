Body found behind Portage business

PORTAGE, Mich. – A man’s body was found Wednesday morning behind a Portage business.

Officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety say they were called about 7:15 a.m. to the Pep Boys in the 5600 block of S. Westnedge Avenue on reports of an unconscious person lying on the loading dock.  Medical responders determined that the man was already deceased.

The man is described as a 51-year-old Portage man, who was homeless.

Investigators say that there is no indication of foul play involved, but the cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

