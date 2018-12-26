Boil Water Advisory lifted along two Kalamazoo streets

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has lifted a precautionary Boil Water Advisory that had been in place for a couple of streets due to a water-main break.

The city’s Department of Public Services says the city lifted the advisory at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in conjunction with the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.

“Citizens in the affected area can now use City water for consumption, as well as all other purposes. Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink.”

Affected were Sage and West Main streets. Sage was impacted from West Main Street on the north to approximately halfway to Valley Ridge Drive on the south, including both sides of the street. Apartments and businesses affected were these addresses, according to the city: 318, 315, 325, and 401 N. Sage Street.

West Main was impacted from Sage Street on the west to about 300 feet east (eastern boundary), the south side of the street. That included the following businesses: Escape Nail Spa, China Kitchen, Tropical Cafe, Papa Murphy’s, and The Hanger.