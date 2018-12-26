WYOMING, Mich -- Howardsville Christian senior and Central Michigan basketball commit Dylan Jergens has become a big name in West Michigan due to his talent but Wednesday was a surprise to many. Jergens dropped 59 of his teams 78 points in the Eagles' ten point win over Calvary Christian at Wyoming Lee High School.
Dylan Jergens scores 59 points in Howardsville Christian’s 78-68 win over Calvary Christian
-
Howardsville to Mount Pleasant: Dylan Jergens pledges to CMU
-
3-point barrage lifts Wyoming to win over Grandville
-
GR Christian nips Godwin Heights in season opener
-
Louisville upsets No. 9 Michigan State 82-78 in overtime
-
Jason Beckman leads Hope to win over Grace Christian
-
-
West Michigan Christian picks up another win defeating Muskegon Catholic Central
-
No. 11 Michigan State tops Texas for Vegas title
-
Grand Valley extends their winning streak to eight with win over Bellarmine
-
No. 5 Michigan stays unbeaten, tops South Carolina 89-78
-
Holland Christian improves to 3-0 with win over South Christian
-
-
Ovi’s 21st hat trick helps Caps to 6-2 rout of Wings
-
Maranka leads Angels to win over Hornets
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz