Dylan Jergens scores 59 points in Howardsville Christian’s 78-68 win over Calvary Christian

Posted 11:01 PM, December 26, 2018

WYOMING, Mich -- Howardsville Christian senior and Central Michigan basketball commit Dylan Jergens has become a big name in West Michigan due to his talent but Wednesday was a surprise to many. Jergens dropped 59 of his teams 78 points in the Eagles' ten point win over Calvary Christian at Wyoming Lee High School.

