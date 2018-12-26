Forest Hills Eastern wins second straight with 57-47 win over Hopkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After a back-and-forth opening three quarters, Forest Hills Eastern used a big fourth quarter to defeat Hopkins, 57-47 in the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament on Wednesday evening.

Taylor Mitchell added a game-high 23 points for the Hawks.

"For us i think it was just team work, we came out in the second half and shared the ball and got the win, we're on a two game winning streak and have to keep it going," Mitchell said.

"That's an outstanding team and I give them a lot of credit," Eastern head coach Jason Yelding said, "they have some physical players. We're starting to gel as a team as well so I'm excited to see where we can be down the road, when we play together we're a pretty good team, I'm excited about where we could be going forward."

Hopkins falls to 4-1 on the season while Eastern is now 2-3 as they advance to Saturday's championship at Cornerstone against Oakridge.