Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom accused of trying to commandeer bus

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan tried to commandeer an occupied bus and attacked its driver on Christmas Day.

Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday they arrested 36-year-old Kate Major Lohan of Boca Raton, Florida, and charged her with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

She made bail and was released Wednesday.

Major Lohan didn’t have a home phone listing, and a defense lawyer wasn’t listed on court documents.

The Morning Call of Allentown says court records allege she was angry that she missed her stop, and began assaulting the bus driver, pushing buttons and asking about the brakes before a passenger ejected her from the driver’s seat.

Major Lohan, who attended high school in Allentown, is married to Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan.

