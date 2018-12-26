× ‘Lucky for Life’ winner is close to losing

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in Michigan is close to losing out on being “Lucky for Life.”

The Michigan Lottery says that a person matched the five white balls in the “Lucky for Life” lottery game on January 1, 2018 and won $25,000 per year for life. However, that person has not come forward and that prize expires January 2, 2019 at 4:45 p.m.

The winning ticket was bought at the Picnic Basket at 49471 Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth, Michigan. The winning numbers were 15-18-25-31-35. The prize can either be the $25,000 for life or a lump sum of $390,000.

If the prize isn’t claimed, the money goes to the state School Aid Fund.