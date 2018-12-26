× Michigan Lottery changing winner ID requirements in 2019

LANSING, Mich. – If you plan on winning big with the Michigan Lottery in 2019, there is a big change you need to know about.

Starting January 1st, anyone who wins a prize of over $600 will need to show a valid government-issued photo identification AND a valid Social Security card to claim their prize. The names on the ID and the Social Security card must match exactly.

Previously, Medicare cards which had a Social Security number on it were accepted. Since the new Medicare cards will not have those numbers on it, they will no longer be accepted at the Michigan Lottery.

Acceptable IDs along with the Social Security card are:

Driver’s license with photo and expiration date

State issued picture ID with photo and expiration date

Carry-Concealed Weapons (CCW) license with photo and expiration date

Military ID with photo and expiration date

Passport with photo and expiration date

Permanent Resident Card with photo and expiration date

Veterans’ Health Identification card with photo and expiration date

Anyone with questions, should call the lottery at 844-887-6836, option 2.